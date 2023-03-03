(Hong Kong news on the 3rd) Abby Choi, a 28-year-old Hong Kong socialite, was brutally murdered by her ex-husband’s family last week, dismembered and cooked, which shocked the Greater China region. A total of 5 people from her ex-husband’s family, ex-father-in-law and mistress were suspected of serious crimes. Has been arrested by the police, and the mistress was released on bail pending further investigation. The Hong Kong police announced last night that there was one more suspect, a 41-year-old ex-husband boyfriend surnamed Lin, who was suspected of assisting a crime. It is reported that he was the former assistant of the artist Cheng Zhongji; Zheng Zhongji also responded to this.

According to Hong Kong media reports, Lin Nan worked for a yacht rental company on Queen’s Road West in Sheung Wan. He was suspected of being paid 300,000 Hong Kong dollars (approximately RM170,000) after the incident to assist one of the suspects (Cai’s ex-husband) to walk by water. absconded and left Hong Kong. Although the matter failed in the end, the police believed that Lin Nan should have known about the whole murder plan.

After Lin Nan was arrested, it was reported that he was Zheng Zhongji’s former assistant, and the social network had posted photos with many big coffee stars, such as: Jay Chou, Luo Zhixiang, Su Yongkang, Eason Chan, golden agent Huang Baigao and others, Zheng Zhongji said: “I can’t confirm for the time being, because the former assistant has left for 8 years, and I haven’t contacted him again, so I really don’t know!”

It is reported that the arrested Lin Nan used to work for the record company “Golden Gale”, and Huang Baigao was his boss. In the later stage, he mainly worked as Zheng Zhongji’s personal assistant, and he was very favored by Zheng Zhongji.

In addition, Cai Tianfeng’s head was found in the soup pot, but the whereabouts of the torso and hands are unknown. The police have been searching the landfill in the northeast of Daguling Hejing Mountain for several days. Since the area is about the size of a football field, there are about 4,000 tons of garbage. The operation was like looking for a needle in a haystack. After 3 days, no relevant evidence was found. The search operation in this area has now ended.