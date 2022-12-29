© Reuters. Hong Kong stocks close: Hang Seng Index fell more than 3% at one point, but Tencent’s share price hit a 5-month high



Investing.com – On Thursday (29th), the Hong Kong stock market retreated. The Hang Seng Index once fell by 1.8% in the morning market, and the Hang Seng Technology Index once fell by more than 3%, but then the decline narrowed slightly, and finally closed down 0.79% respectively % and 2.49%.

The turnover of the Hang Seng Index today was 90.753 billion, which was 121.953 billion in the previous trading day; the net purchase of southbound funds was 4.001 billion yuan, and the net inflow was 5.601 billion yuan.

As of market close:

It fell 0.79% to 19741.14 points;

Up 0.39% to 19,832.0 points;

fell 2.49% to 4107.43 points;

It fell 1.14% to 6695.57 points.

Technology stocks generally fell, led by Sunny Optical Technology (HK:), which fell by 6.95%. It is reported that Apple intends to cut the price of the iPhone supply chain to ensure profits, and lock in the lens with a higher unit price to “cut the knife” first. In the first half of next year, the price of some lenses of the iPhone 14 series will be bargained by as much as 20%.

At the same time, Bilibili (HK:) (NASDAQ:) fell 4.91%, and Kuaishou (HK:) fell 3.35%. Alibaba (HK:) (NYSE: ) fell 2.45%. Alibaba announced a new round of organizational restructuring today, and many senior executives were adjusted.

However, Tencent Holdings (HK: )(OTC: ) rose 2.76% to HK$335.20, its highest closing level since July 22.

Previously, the results of the approval of imported online game version numbers were announced, and Tencent’s game “Fearless Contract” was approved. In addition, this is the first time that an imported game version number has been approved after a year and a half.

Pharmaceutical stocks generally rose, WuXi Biologics (HK:) and WuXi AppTec (HK:) rose more than 3%, GenScript (HK:) rose 5.65%, Pharmaron (HK:) rose 7.62%, Kai Laing (HK: ) rose 7.91%.

In terms of new shares, Futu Holdings intends to introduce a dual listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Friday (30th), and 770 million shares of the custodian bank before listing will be transferred to the Hong Kong shareholder register.

Pagoda is launching its IPO today, and it is expected to be listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on January 16, 2023 next year. The stock code will be 2411.

