Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, December 29th Topic: Carrying out——Looking at the ten codes of success of the Communist Party of China from the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China

Xinhua News Agency reporter

“Comprehensively implement the thought of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era”, “completely, accurately and comprehensively implement the new development concept”, “deeply implement the people-centered development thought”… Throughout the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the word “implementation” appeared 20 times More times.

Penetrating is stringing, penetrating is penetrating; penetrating up and down, penetrating to the bottom. From this word, we can perceive the style and character of the Communist Party of China, which speaks out like a mountain, keeps what it says, and is consistent and consistent to the end.

The source of implementation——The Communist Party of China has forged a strong political execution force in the process of paying close attention to implementation

On the afternoon of October 25th, the Political Bureau of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China conducted its first collective study, the theme of which was to study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

“The whole party must work hard in comprehensive study, comprehensive grasp, and comprehensive implementation, unswervingly implement the goals and tasks proposed by the 20th National Congress of the Party, and strive to win new victories in comprehensively building a modern socialist country.” General Secretary Xi Jinping firmly stated The words are loud.

As a firm Marxist political party, the Communist Party of China is good at combining lofty ideals and the highest program with down-to-earth and staged goals. This is where the power of the word “implement” lies.

Throughout the centuries-old history of the party, the reason why our party has been able to lead the people to win new victories is that all comrades in the party unite and lead the masses of the people, and step by step, turn the party’s line, principles and policies into a great force for understanding and transforming the world. Spiritual strength and physical strength.

General Secretary Xi Jinping has always attached great importance to implementation: when he was working in Zhengding, Hebei, he decided to do something, and he would stick to it. Once he grasped it to the end, he achieved results; when he was working in Ningde, Fujian, he spent two years cleaning up illegal cadres. Occupying land to build private houses, not giving up until the goal is achieved; grasping the “three rural” work in Zhejiang, sticking to the end, and directly preaching to grassroots cadres…

General Secretary Xi Jinping has repeatedly emphasized that “empty talk harms the country, and hard work rejuvenates the country.” Regarding the implementation of the Party Central Committee’s decision-making and deployment, he always personally investigates, personally supervises, and repeatedly grasps——

Less than a month after the conclusion of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, it presided over the formulation of the eight central regulations, and has always set an example, led by the superiors and subordinates, and took the lead in strictly implementing them. For ten years, the comprehensive and strict governance of the party has continued to be deepened.

Focusing on poverty alleviation with the spirit of nailing nails, he hosted 7 central poverty alleviation work symposiums, conducted more than 50 surveys on poverty alleviation work, and traveled to 14 concentrated contiguous areas of extreme poverty across the country.

Instructions and instructions on “Qinling illegal construction” have been issued six times, until more than a thousand illegal villas have been rectified and relevant personnel have been investigated and dealt with, demonstrating the work style of grasping to the end and seeking practical results.

……

If you stick to it, you will always get it. With unswerving implementation and uncompromising implementation, the Chinese Communist Party has turned every “impossible” into possibility.

The foundation of implementation—a strict organizational system is the advantage and strength of a Marxist party

On the afternoon of April 21, 2020, at the beginning of the rain, the Nuwa Phoenix Tea Industry Modern Demonstration Park in Pingli County, Shaanxi Province was full of green mountains and fragrant tea.

General Secretary Xi Jinping walked towards the working tea farmers with a smile on his face. Beside him are the secretary of the Shaanxi Provincial Party Committee, the secretary of the Ankang Municipal Party Committee, the secretary of the Pingli County Party Committee, and the secretary of the Party Branch of Jiangjiaping Village. From the general secretary of the party to the secretary of the village party branch, they appear on the front line of industrial poverty alleviation at the same time to jointly fight against poverty and fulfill their promises to the people.

A strict organizational system is where the strength and strength of a Marxist political party lies, and it is also the password for the Chinese Communist Party to be able to connect from top to bottom and be consistent to the end.

This organizational system, the will to implement it is unwavering——

Resolutely safeguarding the authority of the Party Central Committee and centralized and unified leadership are the major party building principles of a Marxist party.

“If the Party Central Committee has no authority, the Party’s theories, lines, principles and policies can not be implemented at will, and everyone will do their own thing, do what they want, and don’t do what they don’t want to do. The party will become a mess, and it will become a private individual Club’, the party’s leadership will become empty talk.” General Secretary Xi Jinping once pointed out with earnestness.

In a large country with more than 96 million Communist Party members and a population of more than 1.4 billion, it is of utmost importance to fully and thoroughly translate the will of the Party Central Committee into the actual actions of each Party member.

Resolutely safeguard the authority of the Party Central Committee and centralized and unified leadership, resolutely respond to the Party Central Committee’s proposals, resolutely implement the Party Central Committee’s decisions, and resolutely refrain from doing what the Party Central Committee prohibits. Therefore, our Marxist political party is more united and unified.

This organizational system, the strict system implemented——

In accordance with the principle of democratic centralism, the Communist Party of China has established a scientific organizational system consisting of the party’s central organization, local organizations, and grassroots organizations.

From the side to the side and the bottom to the bottom, more than 4.9 million grassroots party organizations are connected up and down, and the implementation is strong. At countless critical junctures and critical moments, this rigorous organizational system has exerted a strong organizational power.

From the bloody battlefield to the once-in-a-century natural disaster, from the majestic poverty alleviation to the thrilling battle against the epidemic, as long as the Party Central Committee gives an order, party organizations and party members and cadres at all levels will charge forward without hesitation. Like the body and the arm, like the arm and the finger, change and change, nothing will be difficult”, thus creating a great miracle that will shine in the annals of history.

The essentials of implementation—unswervingly implement the arrangements and requirements of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China

“Through the joint efforts of the whole party and the people of all ethnic groups in the country, we have built a moderately prosperous society in an all-round way as scheduled and achieved the first centenary goal. Now, we are embarking on a new journey of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way with high spirits, towards the second centenary goal march forward and comprehensively promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization.”

After the conclusion of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, when the new Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee met with Chinese and foreign journalists, General Secretary Xi Jinping made a solemn declaration.

In the perspective of the Chinese Communists, talking about politics has never been abstract and mysterious. Talking about politics must improve political execution. It must be implemented in specific actions, reflected in practical work, and turn Marxism into action with strong executive power.

Adhering to the consistent style of work, starting a new expedition towards glory and dreams, the word “carry out” is still the key code for our new journey.

Looking at “implementation” in the new journey, it is necessary to expand the breadth of “full coverage”. Those who do not seek the overall situation are not enough to seek a domain. The decisions and deployments made by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China cover reform, development, stability, internal affairs, foreign affairs, national defense, and governance of the Party, the country, and the military. Decision-making and deployment are the premise, and creative work is carried out, so as to not only add luster to a region, but also add luster to the overall situation.

Looking at “implementation” in the new journey, it is necessary to promote the depth of “thorough”. The goals and tasks set by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China include short-term, medium-term and long-term. It is necessary to advance in an all-round way, but also to highlight the key points; it is necessary to pay close attention to the current situation, but also to focus on the long-term. Do more things to lay the foundation and benefit the long-term. On the premise of grasping the overall goal, overall direction, and overall requirements, formulate a clear timetable and construction drawings, and move forward in a solid manner.

Looking at “implementation” in the new journey, we must uphold the attitude of “throughout”. The boat wanders more urgently in the middle, and the road is steeper for people in the middle of the mountain. On the way forward, the risks and tests we face are becoming more and more complex, and we may even encounter unimaginable turbulent waves. This requires us to overcome difficulties with the tenacious will of “surviving tenacious efforts” The courage to forge ahead, ride the wind and waves, forge ahead courageously, and complete the arduous and arduous task of reform, development and stability.

Looking back on the past, we have always overcome difficulties and obstacles with a consistent attitude, overcome countless difficulties and obstacles on the way forward, and created miracles one after another.

Standing on a new starting point, we must still uphold the consistent style of work, implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party, and march towards greater victories. (Reporters Lin Hui, Hu Hao, Wang Peng, Xu Zhuang)

Poster Design: Zhao Danyang

Technology: Mi Yaqi, Xiang Changsheng

Editor: Hu Bixia

[

责编：陈畅 ]