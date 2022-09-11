



The official announcement of the Honor Autumn New Product Launch Conference will be held at 19:30 on September 15, bringing Honor X40, Honor Notebook V and X series new products, Honor Tablet X8, etc.

The Honor MagicBook V 14 2022 notebook has opened an appointment recently, and the product page shows that it is equipped with Intel’s 12th generation Core standard i5 / i7 processor, with optional independent display.

The Honor MagicBook V 14 2022 notebook will support air gesture control, OS Turbo, and ten-point touch on the screen.

As you can see from the picture, the Honor MagicBook V 14 2022 notebook is equipped with speakers on the left and right sides of the C side. The left side of the fuselage seems to have dual USB-C ports, and the right side is USB-A and HDMI ports.

The blogger @Digital Chat Station previously broke the news that the Honor MagicBook V 14 2022 notebook will continue to improve in terms of software, and in terms of hardware, a new ToF sensor will be added, and there will be some new ways to play in interaction. This means that in addition to improving the security of facial recognition, the notebook may also provide functions such as gesture control.



