Net net protect seedlings to help grow Hangzhou launched the theme activities of the Youth Day of the Cyber ​​Security Publicity Week

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-09-11 04:05

Hangzhou Daily News September 10 is the Youth Day of Hangzhou Cybersecurity Publicity Week. In order to mobilize young people in the city to actively participate in network security publicity and education activities, improve their awareness of network security, and stimulate their enthusiasm for setting up lofty ideals, striving for talent, and serving the country with science and technology, recently, the 2022 Hangzhou Municipal Committee hosted by the Hangzhou Municipal Party Committee Internet Information Office and the Hangzhou Municipal Committee of the Communist Youth League. (Shangcheng District) The launching ceremony of the theme activities of the Youth Day of the Cyber ​​Security Publicity Week and the “Hangzhou Youth Talk” publicity into the campus activities were held.

“Start from me, be the defender of network security, the practitioner of network civilization, and the disseminator of positive energy on the Internet. Join hands to build a green cyberspace, strive to be a good netizen in China, strive to be a good teenager in the Internet age, welcome The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has been successfully held!” At the event, Li Mulin from Class 702 of Qian Xuesen School in Hangzhou, as a youth representative, read out the “Hangzhou Youth Network Safety Proposal”, issued an initiative to the city’s youth friends, and actively responded to the struggle to become a network The call of the good boy of the times.

At the same time, a youth network security publicity team was established, with members including public security police, youth volunteers, young teachers, primary and secondary school students, new media personnel, community grid members, etc. In the future, they will carry out network security publicity and education in communities, schools, Internet cafes and other places, and jointly escort young people to grow up healthy in a clear network environment.

On the same day, five gold medalists of “Hangzhou Youth Talk” Song Maochai, Xu Jingwen, Huang Ziyao, Geng Fang and Tang Yang also delivered wonderful speeches. They talked about the importance of establishing firm ideals and beliefs from the aspects of protecting the lives of the people, the patriotism of the revolutionary ancestors, and serving the country with science and technology, and hoped to guide young people to jointly protect a beautiful homeland while maintaining network security.

Next, the city’s Communist Youth League will take the opportunity of the Cyber ​​Security Publicity Week and Youth Day to explore new models of cyber security education for young people by holding cyber security theme exhibitions, cyber security knowledge contests, and open cyber security classes, so as to create a safe and healthy environment for young people. Civilized network environment.