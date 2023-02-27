DoNews news on February 27, at the 2023 World Mobile Communications Conference (MWC 2023) held in Barcelona, ​​Spain, the global iconic technology brand Honor officially released its latest generation of flagship mobile phones – the Honor Magic5 series, which includes the Honor Magic5 and Magic5 Pro The two products will be officially launched in many countries and regions around the world. In addition, the folding flagship Honor Magic Vs, which is already on sale in China, also appeared at MWC simultaneously and will be launched in the global market.

The Honor Magic 5 series is the third-generation all-round flagship mobile phone launched by the new Honor since its independence. The Honor Magic5 series is equipped with the flagship three-camera Honor Eagle Eye camera system, which provides an ultra-fast and super-accurate Eagle Eye wonderful capture experience. The Honor Magic5 Pro even ranked first in the world in the DXOMARK image test; Optical technology and independent display chip, with industry-leading eye protection function, won the world‘s first DXOMARK screen test; the whole series is equipped with Qualcomm’s second-generation Snapdragon 8 mobile platform, Honor Magic5 Pro industry’s first silicon carbon negative battery technology, to achieve communication , battery life and other breakthroughs. Rooted in strong research and development capabilities, the Honor Magic 5 series has become a leading technology flagship with a concentrated explosion of technology, providing users with a magical new experience beyond imagination.

The Honor Magic 5 and Honor Magic 5 Pro, which were first released at the global launch, come in five colors: Brown Blue, Tundra Green, Coral Purple, Burning Orange, and Bright Black, priced at 899 Euros and 1,199 Euros respectively.

Inheriting the eyes of the muse, the display technology explodes, and the floating streamlined four-curved screen is stunning and more eye-friendly

The Honor Magic 5 series inherits the family’s iconic Muse Eye design, and iteratively evolves into a star wheel three-camera layout. The new design draws inspiration from the first photo of the black hole at the center of the Milky Way – the “galactic black hole”, reflecting the ultimate stability and balance , representing Honor’s concept of constantly exploring the boundaries of images.

Inspired by the famous architect Antoni Gaudi, the Honor Magic5 series uses a lot of curves in the design. The 3D intelligent profiling polishing process has created an exquisite and elegant Gaudi curved surface, allowing the three-camera of the star wheel to connect smoothly with the back panel of the mobile phone; the four-sided slightly curved screen with a suspended streamline design, combined with the extremely symmetrical straight-facing middle frame, makes the entire phone The body is between straight and straight, which expresses the finely crafted and natural aesthetics, and also achieves a slim and comfortable grip feeling. Under the exquisite and elegant body, the Honor Magic5 Pro has also passed the industry’s highest IP68 dust and water resistance, and has excellent and reliable performance in harsh environments.

Honor Magic5 Pro uses the second-generation screen focusing technology to significantly improve the screen brightness. The global maximum brightness can reach 1300nits, and the peak brightness can reach 1800nits. Visual presentation with greater dynamic range.

The screen of the Honor Magic5 Pro supports dual-brightness color calibration, achieving an excellent color accuracy of Delta E≈0.27, and the screen color performance is excellent; it is equipped with an independent display chip to achieve HDR images with a higher dynamic range, and through MEMC motion compensation to make moving images more fluid. The Honor Magic5 series supports HDR10+, HDR Vivid, IMAX Enhanced, and ZREAL frames enjoy quadruple HDR certification, allowing consumers to obtain the best picture quality when watching movies.

Honor has always paid attention to consumers’ eye health. The Honor Magic5 series also has three major eye protection technologies: the first in the industry to support up to 2160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming on LTPO screens to avoid discomfort caused by flickering in dark light; The China National Institute of Standardization has jointly developed natural light-like eye protection technology, which replaces constant brightness with a rhythmic light curve optimized by human factors, effectively alleviating eye fatigue caused by continuous use of mobile phones for a long time; the sleep-aiding display function of exclusive technology reduces the effect of mobile phone display on black fading It can reduce the influence of hormone secretion, reduce the interference of using mobile phones at night to sleep, and help users get a more comfortable sleep. Honor Magic5 Pro has also become the first electronic product to be certified as Rhine Rhythm Friendly, leading the industry in eye protection.

In the latest DXOMARK screen test ranking, the Honor Magic5 Pro screen has a total score of 151 points, currently ranking first in the global rankings.

Honor Eagle Eye camera system, video technology explosion, wonderful capture of every moment

The Honor Magic 5 series is equipped with a new Honor Eagle Eye camera system, based on the continuous evolution of the HONOR Image Engine image engine, to achieve a comprehensive upgrade of hardware specifications, camera speed and image quality. With a total score of 152 points, the Honor Magic5 Pro refreshed the highest DXOMARK image score and won the crown of the image score.

The Honor Magic 5 series is equipped with a wide-angle, ultra-wide-angle, and telephoto flagship three-camera system to achieve full scene coverage from macro to long-range. The integrated computing photography system has greatly improved the imaging clarity at all focal lengths. Among them, the Honor Magic5 Pro uses a 50-megapixel wide-angle main camera, with a custom 1/1.12-inch super-outsole sensor, and a f/1.6 super-large aperture, which brings more light into the camera, and can also bring higher picture quality in dark light. quality; 50-megapixel periscope telephoto main camera, which supports up to 100x digital zoom; 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle main camera, supports 122° super wide viewing angle and 2.5cm super macro.

The Honor Eagle Eye camera system of the Honor Magic5 series realizes end-to-end full link optimization from start-up speed, focusing speed, shutter response speed to imaging speed, creating the industry’s best capture experience. Users can quickly capture clear images in various complex scenes.

With the “Hawkeye Wonderful Capture” function enabled, users can automatically assist users to capture the most exciting shots based on AI technology without even pressing the shutter button, and easily capture fleeting jumping actions or high-speed sports scenes, even scenes such as magicians shuffling cards, Honor Magic 5 series can also easily capture the fleeting and dynamic moments of dancers flying and extreme skiing in the air.

The first silicon-carbon anode battery technology, the explosion of underlying technology, comprehensive breakthroughs in communication, battery life, and safety experience

The entire Honor Magic5 series adopts Qualcomm’s second-generation Snapdragon 8 mobile platform, and the Honor Magic5 Pro is equipped with LPDDR5X+UFS4.0 high-performance storage combination, which provides a strong performance foundation for games and various application operations. With the support of the latest MagicOS 7.1 system and Turbo X system engine, it brings an extremely smooth and long-lasting smooth experience.

In terms of communication capabilities, the Honor Magic 5 series has brought a new breakthrough. The Honor Magic 5 Pro adopts the industry’s first independent WiFi/Bluetooth antenna architecture design, which greatly improves Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connection capabilities, greatly reduces Bluetooth delay, and increases Wi-Fi speed. Double improvement, allowing users to enjoy a smooth connection experience with smoother communication and uninterrupted entertainment.

The Honor Magic 5 series has also achieved a breakthrough in battery life through the use of a new material system, internal space optimization, and self-developed battery management algorithm development. The Honor Magic 5 standard version has become a 5G flagship mobile phone with a thickness of less than 8mm and a battery capacity of more than 5000mAh on the market, achieving a longer battery life experience. Honor Magic5 Pro is the first in the industry to adopt silicon-carbon anode battery technology, with a battery capacity of up to 5450mAh, which has greatly broken through the battery capacity bottleneck of flagship mobile phones and brought strong battery life performance. It also supports 66W wired super fast charging and 50W wireless super fast charging, which can realize fast power recovery in two ways.

The Honor Magic5 series has a built-in independent secure memory chip, equipped with dual TEE OS technology, supports CC EAL5+, European privacy protection certification, and realizes a comprehensive security experience in the use environment. Honor Magic5 Pro’s newly upgraded smart private call 2.0 can judge the ambient volume, intelligently switch the private call mode, protect the user’s call privacy, and ensure better call quality. The Honor Magic 5 series has also become the first smartphone in the industry to realize low-power gesture recognition under the Qualcomm platform. Through air gestures, operations such as turning pages up and down, and taking screenshots can be realized, which is full of technology.

The latest MagicOS 7.1 system also brings more people-oriented smart experiences to the Honor Magic5 series. A series of multi-device seamless collaboration such as keyboard and mouse sharing, file sharing, notification sharing, call sharing, etc., supports easy recording, editing and collection of various content, and supports the new Honor Note function that is permanently saved offline; it can realize intelligent picture information Magic text for scanning and semantic recognition, etc.

The global price starts at 899 euros, and there will be more surprises in the Chinese market

The Honor Magic 5 series released this time offers five color options including Brown Blue, Tundra Green, Coral Purple, Burning Orange, and Bright Black. In terms of price, the starting price of Honor Magic 5 is 899 Euros (8+256GB version), and the starting price of Honor Magic 5 Pro is 1199 Euros (12+512GB version).

The release of the Honor Magic 5 series at the 2023 World Mobile Communications Conference demonstrated the technological innovation and product strength of the Honor brand to the global market, and is another milestone in Honor’s global high-end strategy. Soon, the Honor Magic 5 series will also be officially unveiled in the domestic market. In the Chinese market, the Honor Magic 5 series is bound to bring consumers a leading flagship experience with more extreme and richer innovations, especially since it has previously attracted widespread attention from the industry and consumers. The “Qinghai Lake Technology” of Huawei will also be announced when the Honor Magic5 series is released in China, which is very exciting.