A comment appears on the Mediaset social network, after Barbara D’Urso’s host by Mara Venier: “Whitches, it seems right to me”. The explanations come from the Biscione

For a few minutes, with a video message, Barbara D’urso during the episode of Sunday In yesterday (March 26), was a guest of Mara Venier. The surprise of “Zia Mara” pleasantly caught the Italians glued to the television at that moment off guard, but then, however, they appeared on the account Twitter officer of Mediaset some serious insults aimed at two presenters.

The Mediaset Twitter account hit by a hacker attack

After the intervention of Barbara D’Urso a Sunday Inon the only official social profile of Snake, QuiMediaset it is read: “How nasty. Tr ** and Silvy seems right to me“. Although it was not specified who the insults were aimed at, it immediately became clear that the targets were Mara Venier and Barbara D’Urso. But how could this happen?

The company a few minutes after the message appeared, immediately clarified, again from the same profile QuiMediaset: “Service information. We have detected an abnormal access to our profile. As a result of the necessary technical intervention, we may have malfunctions of the account. We apologize for the inconvenience”. This was, therefore, the last message that appeared on the Mediaset Twitter page, which was subsequently deactivated.

