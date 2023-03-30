Turnover was HK$27.252 billion (2021: HK$30.734 billion), profit attributable to equity holders was HK$8.762 billion (2021: HK$9.759 billion), and the net revaluation gain on investment properties after tax was HK$7.554 billion (2021: HK$7.838 billion).

Opinion News:On March 30, Hopson Chuangzhan Group Co., Ltd. released its comprehensive results for the year ending December 31, 2022.

Turnover was HK$27.252 billion (2021: HK$30.734 billion), profit attributable to equity holders was HK$8.762 billion (2021: HK$9.759 billion), and the net revaluation gain on investment properties after tax was HK$7.554 billion (2021: HK$7.838 billion). Core profit was HK$1,081 million (2021: HK$4,756 million). Basic and diluted earnings per share were HK$3.05 per share.

In 2022, the total property sales and pre-sale contracts will reach RMB 32.579 billion (2021: RMB 42.299 billion), including property contract sales of RMB 30.532 billion (2021: RMB 40.273 billion) and decoration contract sales of RMB 2.047 billion yuan (2021: 2.026 billion yuan).

As of December 31, 2022, the Group has entered into sales and pre-sale contracts but has not delivered to buyers with a gross floor area of ​​2,062,426 square meters (2021: 2,171,235 square meters). Upon delivery of the properties, proceeds received from them totaling HK$45.176 billion will be recognized as revenue in the Group’s financial statements in 2023 and thereafter.

A total of 1,014,411 square meters of GFA will be delivered in 2022 (2021: 1,235,695 square meters).

The total GFA completed in 2022 is 865,533 sq.m. (2021: 1,230,794 sq.m.). The total gross floor area expected to be completed in 2023 is 2,897,327 square meters. As of December 31, 2022, the Group’s land reserve reached 28.72 million square meters.