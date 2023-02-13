Weekly Horoscope: Weekly astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Weekly horoscope forecasts: let’s listen to the advice of the zodiac signs to face the week from February 13 to February 19 with the favor of the stars

ARIES HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK FROM FEBRUARY 13 TO FEBRUARY 19 2023

Aries weekly horoscope : Powerful influences in your unconscious realm throughout the week will bring invaluable insights. First, the union of Venus with Neptune in Pisces on Tuesday and Wednesday can awaken your ideals when it comes to love. You might be inspired to dig into the past and remember “the one who got away.” Alternatively, you may feel the need to deepen the spiritual connection you have with your current partner. Forgiveness can be part of the process. Talk to a past life psychic to find out the karma involved. Also, the sun enters Pisces on Saturday, followed by the New Moon in Pisces on late Sunday/early Monday. This will further illuminate your inner world and encourage meditation, introspection or therapy to help you overcome any barriers between you and your dreams.

TAURUS HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK FROM FEBRUARY 13 TO FEBRUARY 19, 2023

Taurus weekly horoscope : Socializing will play a big part in your personal growth this week. First, your ruler Venus merges with Neptune in Pisces in your friendship realm on Tuesday and Wednesday. This can reawaken the spiritual or artistic connection between you and a friend. Neptune’s seductive (or deceptive) vibe can also inspire romance, but make sure you know where your potential lover is from. This weekend, the sun enters Pisces on Saturday, followed by the Pisces New Moon on late Sunday/early Monday. This influence is about meeting new contacts and reconnecting with old friends. Group activities are also encouraged.

GEMINI HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK FROM FEBRUARY 13 TO FEBRUARY 19, 2023

Gemini weekly horoscope : An awakening of your intuition in your professional life can be a gift from this week’s Neptunian influences. First, Venus merges with Neptune in Pisces in your career realm on Tuesday and Wednesday, suggesting that a role model or romantic partner will play a part in your next move. Friendly contact can also reveal an opportunity. Just make sure this person is trustworthy before proceeding. Next, the sun enters Pisces on Saturday, followed by the Pisces New Moon on late Sunday/early Monday. This will energize your inner drive and help you get closer to your goal. This new cycle can light a path to success.

