Fi: “Berlusconi support never in doubt, worried about avoiding continuation of the massacre”

“President Berlusconi’s support for Ukraine has never been in doubt. He only expressed his concern to avoid the continuation of a massacre and a consequent serious escalation of the war, without ever failing Forza Italia’s adhesion to the government majority, to the position of NATO, to that of Europe and the United States“. This is what we read in a note from Forza Italia. “President Berlusconi – the statement continues – has never mentioned Putin, with whom he has repeatedly stressed that he was disappointed, he has only explained that no one is exempt from responsibility. This demonstrates how worried he is and wants a return to peace which interrupt this spiral of violence and deaths, he called for a gigantic Marshall plan in favor of Ukraine and its people”.

“Forza Italia has always been and always will be on the side of the Ukrainian people. We have demonstrated this on every occasion, supporting every measure in favor of aid to Ukraine. President Berlusconi has clearly expressed his concern about a war that has been going on for too long and is exhausting an entire population. Avoiding the escalation of the conflict and trying to restore peace is everyone’s duty. Our president knows this perfectly, as he has always been a protagonist in foreign policy thanks to his extraordinary diplomatic skills. Even the left should know it, which today attacks Berlusconi in a sprawling and specious way, from whom, on the other hand, it would have so much to learn “, declares the president of the senators of Forza Italia, Licia Ronzulli.

“Forza Italia has always been on the side of Europe, with NATO, with the United States. President Silvio Berlusconi has been working for peace since the beginning of the conflict and he still did so today by relaunching his idea of ​​a Marshall Plan for the reconstruction of Ukraine as a tool to obtain a ceasefire and save new victims”, says Alessandro Cattaneo, Forza Italia group leader in the Chamber. “The path followed so far – he adds – has not brought peace: the mere shipment of weapons, increasingly potentially offensive, has not resolved the crisis. We still have time to prevent the war from prolonging itself with the dramatic consequences we know. Exploit his words, as the left and the Third Pole are trying to do, will not help to change the mind of the Italians who are seriously worried about the risk that the war will continue for a long time, with the risk that someone will resort to nuclear weapons”.