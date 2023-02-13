Home News Venezuela loses the world cup after being defeated by Colombia
News

Venezuela loses the world cup after being defeated by Colombia

by admin
Venezuela loses the world cup after being defeated by Colombia

The Colombian team ended the illusion of Venezuela, which he defeated 1-2 on the last day of the final hexagonal of the South American Sub’20, played at the El Campín stadium in Bogotá.

In the first minutes, the Colombian team took control of the match but had many difficulties to be deep,Although I was playing with the peace of mind of already having qualified for the U20 World Cup Indonesia and the Pan American Games in Santiago.

La Vinotinto, meanwhile, needed a win to qualify for the World Cup, but they had a lot of difficulties getting the ball to Brayan Alcócer and Kevin Kelsy. The team felt the absence of Yerson Chacón.

In this context, the first of the coffee growers arrived when Jhon Vélez passed the ball to Castillo Manyoma, who took a long-distance right hand that stuck into the upper left corner of Frankarlos Benítez’s goal.

See also  South American Sub-20: Colombia beats Ecuador and is close to the World Cup

You may also like

Tail number limit travel resume + first day...

In San José, the construction of the Citadel...

Colombians in Tour of Oman

δ10Ϸˮő ж _йҾŻ

Santa Marta Fire Department: 63 years of service

a highly controversial practice that seeks to be...

Huaihai Community, Yuzhou Street, Haizhou District launched a...

Today health reform will be presented from the...

Apple sees its turnover fall after earning 13%...

Xinhua All Media+｜Spring plowing orderly and vigorously lays...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy