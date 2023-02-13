The Colombian team ended the illusion of Venezuela, which he defeated 1-2 on the last day of the final hexagonal of the South American Sub’20, played at the El Campín stadium in Bogotá.

In the first minutes, the Colombian team took control of the match but had many difficulties to be deep,Although I was playing with the peace of mind of already having qualified for the U20 World Cup Indonesia and the Pan American Games in Santiago.

La Vinotinto, meanwhile, needed a win to qualify for the World Cup, but they had a lot of difficulties getting the ball to Brayan Alcócer and Kevin Kelsy. The team felt the absence of Yerson Chacón.

In this context, the first of the coffee growers arrived when Jhon Vélez passed the ball to Castillo Manyoma, who took a long-distance right hand that stuck into the upper left corner of Frankarlos Benítez’s goal.