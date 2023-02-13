Of Maria Strada

The mother of Nicol Zaniolo, who moved to Galatasaray: He also played with a broken shoulder. Roma wanted to sell him in June, he felt out of the project

Now that Nicol Zaniolo has landed in yellow and red, but that of Galatasaray and no longer of Rome, his mother Francesca Costa vents and does so by quoting – obviously in a story on Instagram – a song from Sanremo, that of Lazza, Cenere, runner-up: We will be reborn together from the ashes, I feel a lump in my throat.

My child not a fool or a traitor, been passed off as what it is not – mom Zaniolo vents today, just 22 years older than her son, from the pages of Sports Courier —. a boy, he will have made his mistakes like everyone else, he will make others, we will make them, but not the one that has been painted in recent weeks because it suited someone.

Small recap: Zaniolo has been waiting for a call from Tottenham in recent weeks by Antonio Conte to move to the Premier League. Or, alternatively, to Milan. Or maybe even at Bournemouth. He therefore missed the January matches, even refusing coach Mourinho’s call-up against Siena. Widespread criticisms have therefore arrived from Roma, who put him out of the project, from the Portuguese coach (for a month he has been saying every day that he wants to leave) and threats from the fans. So, he went on sick leave and then, after a push and pull as mentioned with Bournemouth, he signed in extremis with the Turks. Not giving up sarcasm and spite against those who, in his opinion, have done him a slight. See also Chinese Super League-Zhao Yingjie scored a goal, Lin Chuangyi went straight to the red, Jinmen Tigers 3-0 Ten people Cangzhou_Match_Restricted Area_Piao Taoyu

Now mom he returns to defend him with heavy words against the club that has nevertheless made him grow to high levels: the crisis began after the Conference League final won in Tirana against Feyenoord precisely after one of his goals. Keep in mind the date: May 25th. There is the possibility of a change of scenery, we talk about it with the club who let us know one thing – explains Francesca Costa -: 50 or 60 million, for them the value of the boy. But there are no offers of that type and he stays, even happy. Just that he expects a contract renewal with figures in line with that assessmentn



e. And so far so good, except that some comrades are offered renewals, not yet for him. As the weeks go by, he begins to realize that he is no longer a part of the project. Roma informs him that in June — therefore a few days after the triumph of Tirana, ndr

— he wants to sell it. He begins to feel left out. And the light goes out.

Hence the accusations: They said that he refused to play for Rome, that he was a traitor, they took him for crazy without even telling about when he played with infiltrations for a broken shoulder. There was no fairness against him by the company. Instead he was really bad. When he wasn’t called up against Fiorentina in January

(these were the days when, officially influenced, he wrote on social media Everything has a solution, except death. Everything else has a solution, the beautiful life), he was weak, he was shaking. All doctors have found this truth, I don’t know if it was flu or stress. Since then, he hasn’t played for the Giallorossi even though his mother speaks of a shared choice with the coach. See also Serie A, Fiorentina-Sassuolo 2-1: Saponara and two penalties from Berardi and Gonzalez

Then there is the story of Bournemouth, with a no and then a yes faded in extremis (When we called them back they had already taken another) and finally Galatasaray (We had documented ourselves, Istanbul is one of the 25 most beautiful cities in the world). With former teammates who are no longer in touch (Only three of them, but he has always had a good relationship with everyone, too bad). And a home to look for (perhaps finding space for dogs as well. They don’t have a passport yet to come here, but we leave the cat more relaxed in La Spezia).

Now Zaniolo in Istanbul where, in addition to thinking about the football he plays, he naturally lends a hand to the victims of the tragic earthquake that struck southern Turkey and Syria, together with all his companions, above all Dries Mertens.