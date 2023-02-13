Home World «We have no friends or relatives here, we just came to help»- Corriere TV
«We have no friends or relatives here, we just came to help»

«We have no friends or relatives here, we just came to help»

Hundreds of volunteers have reached the places affected by the earthquake of 6 February

«We come from Istanbul, we are here to help our compatriots. We have no relatives or friends, we only came here to help»: the voices of the volunteers who have come to Adana, Turkey, to help the affected populations dal earthquake of February 6. Hundreds of people who have chosen to help the most unfortunate. (by Marta Serfaini, sent to Adana)

February 7, 2023

