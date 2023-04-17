Home » Horror scenario: why Commerzbank is imagining an apocalypse for Frankfurt
Business

Horror scenario: why Commerzbank is imagining an apocalypse for Frankfurt

by admin
Horror scenario: why Commerzbank is imagining an apocalypse for Frankfurt
Business horror scenario

Why Commerzbank is imagining an apocalypse for Frankfurt

| Reading time: 2 minutes

The Commerzbank headquarters are in Frankfurt am Main

The Commerzbank headquarters are in Frankfurt am Main

What: pa/greatif/Florian Gaul

Annual reports also list risks for their companies, which is common. But the threat that Commerzbank poses to its location is unusual. And very frightening at the same time.

DA few thousand degrees hot bubble of fire scorched the Opernplatz, which had just been crowded, a gigantic pressure wave swept away the surrounding high-rise buildings like dominoes, and a few minutes later a mushroom cloud rose over downtown Frankfurt. What sounds like an overly apocalyptic film is obviously a scenario that should be taken seriously. At least for Commerzbank.

At least that is what their recently published annual report for 2022 suggests. The bank devotes around 40 of the 324 pages to dealing with various risks. It also lists events which, if they occurred, would fundamentally complicate its own business activities.

Read more about banks

Getty ImagesGetty Images

Call money, fixed deposit, bonds

Is Raiffeisenbank in Russia

Swiss bank Credit Suisse

Literally it says: “Due to its business model, the existential threats inherent in the business model include, for example, the failure of Germany, a tactical nuclear attack on Frankfurt am Main as the neuralgic financial center of Germany and the headquarters of Commerzbank …”

Other catastrophes follow, such as the collapse of the euro zone, the failure of one or more other large European countries, a failure of the USA, the collapse of financial markets, a bank run or cyber attacks.

Other companies are also warning

Such concrete horror visions are a special feature in the otherwise much more general risk descriptions of large corporations. Other corporations don’t deal with the obliteration of their hometown.

For example, Deutsche Bank, which is also based in Frankfurt, and the listed airport operator Fraport point to the risks posed by the war in Ukraine. However, they avoid detailed representations.

On request, Commerzbank said that the risk section of the annual report “also lists improbable and extremely improbable scenarios” that threaten the existence of the bank. Important developments are regularly addressed.

also read

Credit Suisse shares fell 30 percent at times on Wednesday

This scenario was mentioned due to the geopolitical situation, the increasing proliferation of nuclear weapons and the neuralgic importance of Frankfurt as a financial centre. This has no concrete consequences: “Regarding the risk of a nuclear strike, the bank explicitly makes no preparations because the probability is assessed as extremely low,” it says.

The aim of the entire chapter “Risk strategy and risk management” in the annual report is to inform the Management Board and the Risk Committee of the Supervisory Board about risks.

This is where you will find third-party content

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

See also  Glory Zhao Ming: From MagicUI to MagicOS, why did we do this- DoNews

You may also like

Repair expert: “You can tell bad products by...

Ferrari, Francesca Montini appointed Chief Communications Officer

Focal points – traces of a brown bear...

Udine, the CSX tears the city away from...

Enel: Covalis presents a list per il cda

U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow...

Politics – SPD does not want to release...

Fondo Epsilon Difesa 100 Shares: Opinions and Features

Climate goals: Federal government breaks the climate protection...

War in Ukraine, pressure from the US and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy