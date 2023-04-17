ilon® Lip Cream HS – naturally against cold sores

Better a snappy saying than herpes on the lips: prevent and heal with the plant-based 2-in-1 alternative ilon® lip cream HS

ilon® Lip Cream HS contains the unique, patented microalgae active ingredient Spiralin® (Image source: Cesra Arzneimittel GmbH & Co. KG)

A quick saying, a nice smile and the start of the conversation is made. However, the smile is quickly in danger when a cold sore infection breaks out. And twice that. Scientists have discovered that the type 1 herpes simplex virus not only causes the typical blisters on the lips, but also plays a role in periodontitis [1]. This chronic inflammation attacks the gums and the periodontium [2]. So that it doesn’t come to that in the first place, ilon® lip cream HS helps quickly and effectively as a herbal 2-in-1 alternative.

The herpes simplex virus 1 (HSV-1) is probably the most common pathogen in the mouth and face region. In Germany, around two thirds of all people under the age of 50 carry the virus [3]. Once infected, HSV-1 can “slumber” in the body until reactivated by an external stimulus. This can be emotional stress, UV light or a mechanical injury. Current research results have now found that an HSV-1 infection can not only cause cold sores. It can also attack the gums and teeth, leading to what is known as periodontitis [1]. Therefore, one should prevent early and effectively.

Microalgae helps quickly and prevents

The ilon® Lip Cream HS is effective during a herpes outbreak and can also be used preventively. The natural alternative for cold sores is suitable for daily use. It works quickly and protects thanks to the unique patented microalgae active ingredient Spiralin®. Due to the protective film formed on the lips, the herpes viruses can no longer penetrate the cells: A herpes outbreak can thus be prevented from the outset [4]. The formation of crusts is also reduced, so that the skin can regenerate faster and the herpes heals faster. Castor, safflower and jojoba oil also provide intensive moisture, care for the lips and reduce the feeling of tension and tingling. The colorless cream, which is available in pharmacies without a prescription, also provides effective protection against UV radiation with sun protection factor 10 – one of the possible triggers for a renewed outbreak.

ilon® is good and does good

With ilon® Lip Cream HS you can not only do something good for yourself, you also support people in need. Because it is unusual for the pharmaceutical industry that the company’s profits do not benefit any individual, family or shareholder. Unless they are reinvested in the future viability of Cesra, they flow entirely into the charitable Redel Foundation associated with the company. The non-profit organization has set itself the task of improving access to medical care worldwide with aid projects and creating better living conditions and new perspectives for a self-determined future.

Cesra from Baden-Baden has been a recognized manufacturer of phytopharmaceutical drugs and medical cosmetics since 1929.

