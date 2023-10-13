Host, innovation in catering and hospitality, kicks off: 2,100 exhibitors from 50 countries in Milan

MILAN. From artificial intelligence to robotics, from new reusable or recycled materials with a view to the circular economy to solutions for maximum energy and water savings, up to the design to create increasingly experiential and multi-sensory formats and layouts. HostMilano, the world fair dedicated to the catering and hospitality sector, opens tomorrow with an edition that anticipates the needs of a 178 billion euro market. The numbers are comparable to 2019: over 2,100 exhibitors, of which 40% international from 50 countries, and over 700 highly profiled top buyers from 75 countries.

The President of Ice, Matteo Zoppas, was expected at the ribbon cutting at Fiera Milano Rho. Until October 17, the exhibition will dedicate a lot of space to in-depth analysis of the most interesting emerging trends, with contributions from starred chefs and multi-decorated pastry chefs, mixologists and baristas, as well as authoritative experts and academics. Tomorrow ChocolateCulture@Host23 debuts, the first B2B event dedicated to the culture of chocolate with a team of experts led by maître chocolatier Davide Comaschi and the luxury pastry shop returns to the world curated by Iginio Massari, president of Apei. The Smart Label – Host Innovation Award will also be awarded in collaboration with POLI.design and with the patronage of ADI – Association for Industrial Design.

