Hot spots – France mobilized again 45,000 police officers because of feared riots

Burnt out car in Nantes Image: AFP

Due to fears of renewed riots, France mobilized another 45,000 police officers and gendarmes nationwide on Sunday night. The security forces are being strengthened in Marseille and Lyon in particular.

Due to fears of renewed riots, France mobilized another 45,000 police officers and gendarmes nationwide on Sunday night. In Marseille and Lyon in particular, where there were serious clashes between rioters and security officials on Saturday night, the security forces would be “significantly” strengthened, Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said on Saturday.

For the fourth night in a row, mostly young rioters clashed with police officers, set cars on fire and looted shops on Saturday night. There have been more than 1,300 arrests nationwide. The riots were triggered by the death of a 17-year-old who was shot dead by a police officer during a traffic stop. President Emmanuel Macron canceled a state visit to Germany planned for Sunday because of the riots.

