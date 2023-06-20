Hot spots – Norway wants to open up parts of its seabed for deep-sea mining

A boat off the coast of Norway Image: AFP

Norway wants to release part of its seabed for mineral extraction. “We need minerals to make the energy turnaround successful,” said Energy Minister Terje Aasland on Tuesday. Environmentalists reject deep-sea mining. They fear it could damage deep-sea ecosystems.

Large deposits of minerals, including rare earths, are suspected on the seabed of the Norwegian continental shelf. “These resources are now controlled by a handful of countries, leaving us vulnerable,” Aasland said.

China is currently the world‘s largest producer of rare earths. By gradually opening up 280,000 square kilometers of its seabed for deep-sea exploration – about half the size of France – the government in Oslo could make Norway a major global producer of minerals.

No other country than Norway has “a better basis for taking on a pioneering role in the sustainable and responsible use of such resources,” said Energy Minister Aasland. The government said mining would only be approved “if the industry can demonstrate that it can be done in a sustainable and responsible manner.”

Rare earths are used in industry and can be found in many everyday and high-tech devices, from light bulbs to fighter jets. Strong chemicals are needed to break down the metals. This leads to large amounts of toxic waste and has already caused several environmental disasters.

Norway is the largest oil and gas producer in Europe. The government’s proposal in Oslo came a day after the UN member states had formally agreed on a high-seas protection agreement that had been negotiated for years. The government proposal is to be discussed in parliament in Oslo in the autumn.

