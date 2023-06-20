HONOR 90 Lite arrives in Italy • Techzilla

HONOR 90 Lite, the smartphone of the HONOR 90 series, will be officially presented at Paris on July 6 and finally arrives on the European marketincluding Italy.

It is a versatile device and the ideal travel companion for those who want to capture every moment and share their emotions, thanks to an incredible camera system, a display and a series of innovative features that offer a user experience to the top.

The camera is great, ensuring an immersive viewing experience. HONOR 90 Lite is equipped with a camera 100MP rear primary with f/1.9 aperture, a 5 MP wide-angle and depth camera and a 2 MP macro camera, allowing you to capture both landscapes and close-ups with a high level of detail and clarity. For selfie lovers, the 16 MP front camera offers captivating self-portraits with defined strokes and enhanced colors. In addition, the 6.7-inch borderless display of HONOR 90 Lite it has an adaptive refresh rate of up to 90Hz, providing an ultra-smooth visual experience. The display is also TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certified and supports several eye health solutions, including Dynamic Dimming and Circadian Night Display.

Dynamic Dimming e Circadian Night Display.

This feature will surely be appreciated by both the most experienced professionals and those who love to capture every moment and share their most exciting memories.

Also, the series HONOR 90 excels in high dynamic range (HDR) photography, a feature that dramatically improves the quality of photos by balancing light and dark areas, revealing more detail, and making colors more vibrant. This feature is especially useful when shooting in difficult lighting conditions, such as a sunset or backlit scene.

HONOR 90 Lite is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6020 5G system and has a 4500mAh battery with long life. Users who always want to have their multimedia content at hand can take full advantage of the 8GB memory and large 256GB storage capacity of the HONOR 90 Lite. In addition, the HONOR 90 Lite is equipped with HONOR RAM Turbo (8GB+5GB), a HONOR technology that moves a portion of the flash memory into RAM, effectively making it possible to obtain 13GB of RAM starting from the “physical” 8GB.

Price and availability

Starting today, the HONOR 90 Lite will be available at this link with an MSRP starting from €299,90 in budle con Earbuds X5. There are three colors available: Cyan Lake, Titanium Silver and Midnight Black.

Stay updated on flash offers and price errors, follow us on Telegram!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

