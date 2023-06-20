the anguishing hours that a tourist detained by the Jujuy police lived

Christian Oviedo He is 27 years old, is from Mar del Plata but has lived in the City of Buenos Aires for 7 years, from where he traveled to see the Argentine Northwest. But his trip ended very badly since he was arrested by the Jujuy police in the midst of the repression of the protests against the changes in the Constitution introduced by Gerardo Morales. Oviedo was put in a police van for no reason and he spent several hours in detention in deplorable conditions and with great anguish.

Together with Nahuel, his partner, they thought about traveling north for the long weekend. They stayed in the city of Salta, rented a car when they arrived at “La Linda” but the stay turned into a real nightmare and he ended up in the “Alto Comedero” prison.

Cristian ended up at the Penitentiary Service without having done anything, just for asking on the road when the vehicles were moving. «Two policemen grabbed me in a violent way without having done anything, they put me in a police truck and the only thing I remember is that one person told me ‘I am a lawyer tell me your name‘ and the cops cover my mouth when I want to say it“, he said

“From the first moment I said I was a tourist, and yet they violated me,” said Cristian

“From the first moment I said that I was a tourist, and even so, they violated me,” Cristian told local media. “They covered my mouth so I wouldn’t say my name,” he remarked.

«They transfer me without telling me anything or where. The uniform of these two policemen said ‘research‘ y At one point I thought: are they kidnapping me? It was a very distressing situation«.

After all this, “a commissioner came who, by orders from above, had to transfer us to the “Alto Comedero” prison service, they kidnapped my things, my cell phone elsewhere, they took my fingerprints and took photos of me. The prison director told us that from that moment we were deprived of our freedom“he added.

Thanks to the real-time location that Cristian sent to his partner via WhatsApp, he was able to get to the place of detention, presenting himself as a lawyer. «Talk to the director of the Penitentiary Service, who told me that he was waiting for me outside, so I can stay calm. I was detained for more than a day and It was the worst night I spent in my life“, hill.





