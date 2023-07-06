Home » How a progression clause affects the tax
How a progression clause affects the tax

Does that sound paradoxical? Perhaps. Behind this lies a question of justice. If someone has income that is considered tax-free, in principle only the remaining part of the income that falls under the tax liability is taxable. However, if the tax-free income is relatively high, this would mean that only a small part of the taxable income would remain. Accordingly, there would be a lower tax rate than for a person who has significantly higher income. The progression proviso is intended to change exactly that.

