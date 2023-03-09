Laila, Stefan, Esther, Pascal, Giulio, you have one minute in the elevator with a possible sponsor. What’s your elevator pitch?

Animals suffer and die for rapid corona tests, pregnancy tests and drug tests. These tests are based on antibodies. And they traditionally come from animals: rabbits or mice are injected with a substance, bled them dry – and the antibodies are obtained in the blood serum. We, on the other hand, produce vegan antibodies entirely in the test tube. Even in a higher quality. We work with gene technology and can adapt the antibodies precisely to the application.