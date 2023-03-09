The third Corona winter is here. On the one hand, many people benefit from the easing, masks are no longer mandatory in many places. On the other hand, thousands in Germany continue to be infected with the corona virus every day, subtypes of the omicron variant are widespread. For your own protection and that of others, it is also advisable to do a rapid antigen test for Covid-19 and to clarify colds before meetings.

Not every test can be relied on. For example, some have problems with a low viral load and do not indicate an infection even though one is present. An individually usable table with 90 quick tests developed by Stiftung Warentest helps to quickly and easily find tests that always identify the virus well.

Tipp: With every reliable test, the probability of detecting an infection at an early stage increases. Indoors, keep your distance, wear a mask and ventilate a lot. CO2 traffic lights and air purifiers can help slow down the virus. Vaccination against corona has been proven to protect against severe courses.





You can filter by measurement accuracy The table shows the measurement accuracy of the self-tests across all virus concentrations – i.e. whether it is high, medium or only low. The higher it is, the more likely it is that a test will show the virus correctly, even at lower concentrations. How well a test detects the virus when the viral load is very high can also be seen. And you can also filter the results by applying the test to your nose, mouth or throat. Good to know: Some self-tests in the table can sometimes be difficult to obtain or even out of stock. Then choose alternatives!

Data is no longer updated in Germany are the basis for our table Data from the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI) and des Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM). Both authorities have listed verified self-tests until mid-2022. However, since the last change to the coronavirus test regulation in June 2022, they no longer prepare their findings in their own lists. For this reason, we have not been able to update our interactive table since then. The Stiftung Warentest expert Gunnar Schwan explains the background in an interview.

Sensitivity should be at least 75 percent The assessment was based on tests by a team of experts from the PEI on the sensitivity of the antigen rapid tests – i.e. their ability to detect an acute infection with the coronavirus in a few minutes. The BfArM also listed these tested self-tests on its website by mid-2022, along with other products that had not yet been tested at that time. In our table we have supplemented the PEI tests with data from the BfArM. This is why it also contains tests that have not been checked by the PEI. We mark their measurement accuracy as "unknown". For the evaluation of the tests at high virus concentrations, we have adopted the assessment of the Paul Ehrlich Institute: According to its assessment, tests that have a sensitivity of at least 75 percent are suitable. Tipp: The names of the rapid tests are often very similar. This can make it difficult to find in the table. Searching by manufacturer name is easier. You can usually find the manufacturer's name on the back of the pack next to a small black factory symbol with a chimney. Eight tips: How to test yourself properly Refrain from drinking, eating and smoking just before taking the test. Perform the test at room temperature. Also store the tests at room temperature. Wash your hands thoroughly before testing. Place the small plastic cassette with the test strip on a flat surface – tilting it can falsify the result. Study the instructions for use. If you take the sample from your nose, blow your nose first. In order to get enough cell material, insert the cotton swab into your nose, mouth or throat until you feel a slight resistance. Twist and move the cotton swab several times on the wall of the nose or in the throat when taking the sample there. Important to know: The validity of the antigen tests is limited to 24 hours, so the results are only valid for that long. And: A negative rapid test result does not rule out a corona infection. A positive result at home should be checked in an official test laboratory. For proof of recovery, you always need a positive result from a PCR test.

Tests suitable for Omikron are also included in the overview Sea Information from the Paul Ehrlich Institute most of the antigen tests tested by him are also sensitive enough to detect the omicron variant. The mutation of the coronavirus spreads faster than previous variants, but rarely leads to a severe course. More on this in our Special Corona knowledge at a glance. Tipp: You can filter the results and the tests that are also suitable for detecting the omicron variant are then specifically displayed.

