Home Entertainment Wado de Pedro defended CFK and spoke of a “proscription stage”
Entertainment

Wado de Pedro defended CFK and spoke of a “proscription stage”

by admin
Wado de Pedro defended CFK and spoke of a “proscription stage”

Alejandro Gomel told in Modo Fontevecchiaby Net TV and Radio Perfil (FM 101.9) the first reactions of the ruling party after knowing the fundamentals of condemns her to Cristina Kirchner.

Over the next few days, one of the central issues of national politics will be related to the grounds given by the Federal Oral Court number 2 of the City of Buenos Aires on the conviction of Cristina Kirchner in the Road Cause.

The foundations of the sentence against Cristina Kirchner

Edward “Wado” of Peter, Minister of the Interior, gave an interview in which he defended the former president. “We are entering a stage of proscription for the vice president,” said one of the founders of La Cámpora.

ADP JL

You may also like

  • Leopoldo Moreau: “Macri made a thousand scams and is not being investigated”

  • Agustin Rossi - Alberto Fernandez

    Agustín Rossi and the balance in the Front of All

  • operative outcry

    What does Kirchnerism with a black palate have in mind?

  • Unionism 20230305

    Unionists K join the clamor for Cristina to run

in this note

  • Modo Fontevecchia
  • Wado De Pedro
  • Cause Road
  • Cristina Kirchner
  • Condemns CFK

See also  Salvatore Ferragamo and three contemporary dancers jointly interpret the new LET'S DANCE series of shoes

You may also like

Women’s Day in the world, with the best...

Guochao Feng meets “Liu Sanjie” and sings and...

Brinbaum: «Perfumes are the first point of contact...

Changes in the Police: they appoint the new...

Bonus: Intermorphic releases free Wotja 23 music generation...

YPF takes to a public hearing the pipeline...

Easy and cheap recipe: potato omelette

The film “Umbilical Cord” produced by Cao Yu...

ARBA: how long is there time to pay...

How and until when can registration be made?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy