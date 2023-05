In less than a year, antibodies targeting amyloid beta protein have propelled us into a new era in the fight against Alzheimer’s. After lecanemab, a drug that received accelerated approval from the Food and Drug Administration (Fda), the promising results of a new antibody, donanemab, have just been released. It is a drug produced by the pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly, which reported that the medicine is able to slow the progression of the disease by up to 35%.