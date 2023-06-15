Even world market leaders and medium-sized companies with strong brands, such as the electrical appliance manufacturer Miele, feel this pressure. They are finding it much more difficult than it was a few years ago to find – and keep – talent. In our live-streaming event for the successful WirtschaftsWoche podcast “Head Talk”, editor-in-chief Horst von Buttlar discusses this and other topics with Miele’s HR manager, Rebecca Steinhage: What can the new immigration law for skilled workers do to help alleviate the shortage? Are we paying too little attention to older workers? And how do I manage not only to attract talent, but also to keep it?
How can the skills shortage be mitigated?
12
See also Musk and the Twitter whim that costs many billions more than expected. Will the boomerang effect on the Tesla stock continue?