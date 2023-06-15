How can the skills shortage be mitigated?

Even world market leaders and medium-sized companies with strong brands, such as the electrical appliance manufacturer Miele, feel this pressure. They are finding it much more difficult than it was a few years ago to find – and keep – talent. In our live-streaming event for the successful WirtschaftsWoche podcast “Head Talk”, editor-in-chief Horst von Buttlar discusses this and other topics with Miele’s HR manager, Rebecca Steinhage: What can the new immigration law for skilled workers do to help alleviate the shortage? Are we paying too little attention to older workers? And how do I manage not only to attract talent, but also to keep it?