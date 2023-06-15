Home » Bad weather, orange alert in Abruzzo, Basilicata, Calabria, Molise and Puglia
Bad weather, orange alert in Abruzzo, Basilicata, Calabria, Molise and Puglia

Il bad weather continues to hit Italy, especially in the Center and in the South. Today orange alert in Abruzzo, Basilicata, Calabria, Molise and Puglia. In Crotone, the mayor Vincenzo Voce has decided to close villas, public parks and city cemeteries for prudential purposes for the agreed day. Yellow alert in Emilia-Romagna, Lazio, Lombardy, Marche, Sardinia, Sicily and Umbria. In the meantime, the permanent coordination table on theflood emergency in Emilia-Romagnachaired by the Minister for Civil Protection and Marine Policies, Nello Musumeci.

Closed the docks of the Tiber in the capital In Rome, the docks of the Tiber have been ordered closed. This was decided by the Civil Protection for safety reasons due to a probable rise in the level of the river. To protect people, those responsible for any temporary events and the shipping companies will have to suspend all hospitality and boarding activities for users.

