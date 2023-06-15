Punjab Police should now pay the right

I see these days, there is hardly any police officer or employee who is not praising IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on his Facebook wall or other social media sources. The works of Dr. Usman Anwar are so good, they are so active and hardworking that police officers and employees as well as we writers and speakers cannot live without paying tribute to them. He also paid off the debts that were not even owed to him, especially that he deserves a special tribute that he has taken forward the process of promotion of subordinate employees, which has been stopped for years, from this “speed”. All other “speeds” have become zero compared to this, people remember one “Shahbaz speed” and now they will remember “Usman speed”. It will reach the point that the people of the country have been dreaming of for the last seventy-four years, and its interpretation has not yet been found. Apart from the promotions, many other new welfare projects of the Punjab Police were also introduced by Dr. Usman Anwar, Force. As much as the welfare was done in his shortest period of posting, it did not happen even in the longest period of posting. In Punjab, there were some less competent IGs who made cuts in the waqf funds for the welfare of subordinate employees in such a way that this money was given to them. had to know from his pocket, now after retirement, no one knows about these greedy police officers, whether they are alive or dead, the graves of those who worked are still alive, “Bulhe Shah, die now.” Nahin gaur piya koi hor”, the entire “welfare” of the police was limited to the top officers, Dr. Usman Anwar made it the same for all, just as he made the process of development the same, his force was for his lifetime. The IG Punjab prays to stay, but for the promotion of employees, they have made such a policy that any incoming IG will not be able to stop even by forcing the heel and other organs, RPOs across Punjab. And this order has also been issued to the DPOs to advance the process of promotion of the employees at the same speed as the IG office is advancing, for the first promotions only one for PSP class. The period used to be dedicated, in Punjab, this period has now been dedicated to subordinate employees, I am sure this will not happen now, if ASP becomes SP after three years and ASI becomes sub-inspector even after thirteen years. Can be In the last few months, the evil spread by a political sedition, the Punjab Police was also a victim of it, I am not aware of the “split” of any other institution. They are being misused in reprisals against “Angels”, the love that Dr. Usman Anwar gave to his force as IG Punjab, the service he gave, the manner in which he kissed Take, the manner in which they were captured, as a result of which the entire “division” of the police was mobilized, and then the same police played a major role in dealing with political chaos and miscreants, this “strategy” of IG Punjab. On the one hand, the morale of the force was raised and on the other hand, there was no loss of life, which would have led to complete destruction. Every day, when I hear about Dr. Usman Anwar’s new efforts, I think that he may not even have an idea of ​​his passion and good intentions, what achievements are being made by him, I often say and write this. “When Allah blesses someone more than his time or ability, in such a case, the highest way of thanking Allah is to make it as easy as possible for God’s creation, current IG Dr. Usman Anwar, 24 hours “Thank Live in the same condition of living, sometimes I think they may not sleep at all or sleep very little, DIG Afzal Kausar told me a few days ago, “Please send a message to IG Punjab Usman Anwar even in the middle of the night. Reply immediately”, I was not sure about it, but the next day I woke up at midnight as usual for a purpose, I saw many calls from an unknown number on my mobile, one from the same number. The message had also come, it was a very sensitive matter of one’s honor, I immediately contacted this number and found out the details, I was worried about which officer would be awake at that time, who should I call, who would help me. ask for I remembered what Afzal Kausar said, I immediately messaged Dr. Usman Anwar, after five minutes his voice message came saying, “I have spoken to DIG Lahore, don’t worry, our team is now with the affected party.” After ten minutes I got a call from the affected party saying that the concerned SP has received a call and they are reaching us now. If he had been released, a family would have been destroyed, the only purpose of the submission is that IG Usman Anwar has done so much for the welfare of the force, this force should pay this love for this service, which is only for the oppressed. It can only be done with true love and their help. Rather, if the markets still remain hot, it will be a great abuse not only to Punjab and the people but also to the SIG who has done something for his subordinates that he had not even imagined, IG Usman. Not only the entire Punjab but the whole world is now aware of Anwar’s achievements, it doesn’t matter to them whether they put their pictures on their walls under him or not, whether they say words of praise for him or not, the real difference will be on them. The real happiness for them will be when the cold air will come to them from the police stations, when they will get these reports that their subordinates have corrected their Qiblah, have reduced taking bribes, have started supporting the oppressed instead of the oppressors. Now they treat respectable people with respect, they don’t let crooks, thieves and robbers get close to them, they have stopped taking money from kothi khans and gambling houses, they have stopped taking challans of cases in the courts on time. They have done it, now they treat those who come to the police station with their requests with respect, they give them water, they make them sit on a chair. If all this does not happen, believe me, all the hard work and love of the SIG, who is working day and night to fix the police system, his family, his home, everything will be forgotten (Continued).