The series of fires around the Pfaffenberg continues: on the outskirts of Oberndorf in the construction area in the gardens at the end of Tannenrainweg, a wood store caught fire again on the night of Easter Sunday. The fire brigades from Oberndorf, Wendelsheim and Wurmlingen moved out around midnight.

For several months, fires in the villages around the Pfaffenberg, which have apparently been set intentionally, have kept the emergency services in suspense. On Sunday night, the police responded with an immediate search. Several patrol cars and a helicopter were used. The search for the alleged arsonist was once again unsuccessful: “So far we have not been able to arrest anyone,” said a police spokesman on Sunday morning.

Including the new fire, sheds, woodpiles and carports in Rottenburg and Ammerbuch have gone up in flames 14 times since the summer of 2022 in Oberndorf, Wendelsheim, Wurmlingen, Poltringen and Altingen. In order to catch the fire devil, the investigators hope for the help of the population. In March, the public prosecutor’s office in Tübingen offered a reward of 1,500 euros for information leading to the capture of the “fire devil”.

