“Bewilderment. I won’t add anything else », the mayor cuts short Antonio Miatto to the news coming from the judicial circles of Treviso on the responsibilities of the Monday brawl in Serravalle. «The bewilderment is that of my people. As for me, however, I limit myself to a feeling of surprise, because evidently the magistrate who had to judge has elements to do so that are not those in my possession ».

It was 10.30 pm when in via Antonello da Serravalle, last Monday, two groups of people faced each other using clubs and bars. “Can we be less worried about the fact that the affair involved foreigners who tried to settle accounts limited to the work area among themselves? Undoubtedly, gratuitous violence would have been more serious, with repercussions also on our fellow citizens. But these distinctions are not enough for public opinion ».

The former mayor Giancarlo Scottà tune in to the same wavelength: «It is evident that the magistrate will have acted on the basis of the laws, but it is equally certain», he insists, «that these laws must be changed, they must be made more severe. All the more so, as has been asserted by many, after the even more tragic brawl that took place in Treviso ».

Scottà recalls that, in any case, the story leaves in the confusion “many fellow citizens, especially the elderly, the most fragile, who no longer trust to go out, especially in the evening, in the city”.

This temptation is also feared by the former mayor Roberto Tonon. “But if the city is considered less safe it is not because of the measures of a magistrate, but because the measures that are actually taken are obviously not enough, for example the 400 thousand euro investment in video surveillance.”

Tonon recalls the demonstration of immigrants on the state road, in Santa Giustina, and the objections received at the time by the League’s opposition at the time, “as if it depended on the reception of refugees and, consequently, on the administration, the insecurity of the city. It has been shown, in recent years, that the source of the problems has been quite different, from the baby gangs to the latter fights: now it will be appropriate for everyone to take on their responsibilities ».

The MEP Toni Da Re he returned from Strasbourg and confesses that he too learns “with surprise” the judicial evolution of the affair. «Not knowing the dynamics of the facts, I am not making a specific statement. But our people, this is true, ask themselves many questions. He knows that the laws to apply are there. And there are many. Therefore it would not be necessary to launch new ones ».

For the League MEP, all that remains is to wait, Da Re concludes, for the reading of the magistrates’ provision.