BOLLENGO

Return from Sardinia against Su Planu Cagliari with the three points that are above all moral. At Independiente Ivrea, after three consecutive defeats against Orobica Bergamo, current leaders of group A, Angelo Baiardo Genova and Real Meda, twelve goals in the drawback and not one in the assets, there was a great desire to stop this negative streak. The players continued to work (the only way to react to the crisis) and last Sunday in Sardinia came the second victory in the league, the first away from home, as commented the striker Arianna Montecucco, 27 years old from Serravalle Scrivia, in the province of Alessandria. : «In recent weeks we have always squared around Mr. Di Bartolo, together with the whole club, and thought only of working hard at every training – Montecucco says -. Unfortunately the results did not arrive, but we never gave up and continued to believe in ourselves and so, last Sunday we managed to conquer the playing field of Su Planu Cagliari with a clear 5-0. Now, however, we must not stop and continue our ascent in the standings knowing full well that two very difficult teams await us: on Sunday we will face Pro Sesto, a team that has dropped from Serie B, while the one after we will have Pontedera. There will be two games that we want to bring home also for morale, as well as to improve the ranking and create a margin with the playout area. We have the potential, we just have to exploit them, continuing to work on Romano C’s training ground with a lot of intensity and determination as we have always done. This year I have scored only three goals so far, one at Pinerolo and two at Su Planu, but it’s not a big problem: I prefer to take points home on Sunday ». –