GPT-4 is perhaps the first artificial intelligence for language that is broadly deployable and outperforms human experts. It is not optimized for a single task, but masters many subject areas. These abilities also make the software dangerous. Because the GPT inventors at the San Francisco start-up OpenAI seem to have given too little thought to possible ethical consequences. That in turn could make OpenAI the most dangerous company in the world.
