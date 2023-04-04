In 2009, the professional laws for midwives, speech therapists, physiotherapists and ergotherapists included regulations that were intended to make it possible to try out initial academic training in these professions. The test was accompanied scientifically. For the report, the evaluations from eight federal states with a total of 25 model courses were evaluated.

All evaluations unanimously come to the conclusion that it is permanently desirable and feasible to set up primary qualifying courses for the four professional groups involved. The majority of the evaluations are in favor of partial academization. At the same time, the technical school education should be maintained. The prerequisite for this, however, is a reorganization of the legal training regulations.

The report recommends adapting the model training even more closely to university conditions within an extension period of another ten years and examining the long-term effects of academic training. The national uniformity of the training itself and the achievement of the training goal should continue to be guaranteed.

The report is forwarded to the German Bundestag and the Bundesrat and then published.