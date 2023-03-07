The Ministry of Defence, Command and the administrative authority responsible for purchasing in Denmark do not disclose an exact number of Leopard tanks. However, according to military information, 14 tanks were sent to Estonia for the first time on an international mission in September.

Finland is not yet a NATO member, but has signaled that it can supply some Leopard tanks to Ukraine. According to the Finnish Defense Command, the Finns have around 200 Leopard 2 tanks.

According to the Ministry of Defence, Norway bought 52 used Leopard 2A4s from the Netherlands in 2001. Some of them are in use, others are used as spare parts stores or even scrapped. The ministry did not say exactly how many tanks are operational.

There is no information from Sweden on the number of Leopard tanks. However, it is considered certain that Sweden has more than 100 Leopard tanks.