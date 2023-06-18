“How many times does he come?”, when Berlusconi gave public lessons in gallantry

Berlusconi: what a knight, the Knight

My memories of Silvio Berlusconi are in the many letters about him, which I have sent to newspapers over the years. I posted a couple yesterday, today I’m posting this one that came out on Affaritaliani on 11 February 2013 and on Milena Libera, with the title: “Vulgar and scarcely intelligent jokes by Italian males”.

The one on Affaritaliani is no longer available. Maybe it’s been too long? Anyway, I wrote: “What a gentleman, the Knight. What finesse, what gallantry. And above all what a male, what a man. To a promoter during a visit to «Green Power» in Mirano (Venice), who proposed that he go to her house to mount two energy plants at no cost, was so smart, so witty, so intelligent and above all so masculine, to ask the question: “Allow me, but I don’t understand. Are you coming? Only once?”.

The lady replies according to the very refined game: «No, there are two implants…». And he (now very excited?) doesn’t contain himself and continues: «How many times does he come?». The lady: “3, 4, 5, it depends on your needs…”. And the refined man insists: «With what time distance? It seems to me that it is all in all a convenient offer. Do you want to go around there again for a moment?».

