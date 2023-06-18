the menu (day by day) and the advice for not regaining the lost weight

Summer is just around the corner and the dreaded (for some) costume test is triggered. For those who have not been able to follow a healthy diet during the winter, last minute diets come to the rescue. Certainly not the best solution to lose weight, indeed the one that nutritionists advise against, but without exceeding, you can try to follow a scheme that is able to deflate and make you lose a few pounds. So here is the Express Summer Diet, to lose 5 kilos in 7 days. Nothing is achieved with miracles, so sacrifice is required even in the summer diet. The solution is to follow a low-calorie diet, avoid mistakes, carry out physical activity and be psychologically prone to some deprivation. Losing 5 kilos in 7 days could be an illusory goal. The risk you run is in fact to lose weight immediately but regain the lost pounds quickly, and that’s what should be avoided. So let’s see the menu and some advice, which could be useful. Always remembering that before starting any diet, it is always better to consult a doctor.