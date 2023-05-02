How Motorola reinvented itself as a provider of security technology

by Thomas Steinman 01.05.2023, 20:14

Since the mobile phone division was spun off, the US group has focused on security technology. Growth comes primarily from the video business.

When Axel Kukuk, Central Europe boss of the US group Motorola Solutions, is at customer meetings, he is often asked about a legendary Motorola product: a small, collapsible cell phone that was introduced in 2004. Mobile phones are no longer part of the company. In 2011 Motorola sold the mobile phone division to Google, later it ended up with the Chinese group Lenovo.