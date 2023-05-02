Home » chain accidents, several dead – breaking latest news
chain accidents, several dead – breaking latest news

chain accidents, several dead – breaking latest news

At least 40-60 cars have been involved in traffic accidents on I-55 in Illinois, due to a sandstorm. Local authorities have confirmed the deaths of several people, without providing a precise number, saying at least 30 people have been taken to hospital. At least two vans caught fire after one of the incidents.

The highway was closed in both directions in Montgomery County, 75 miles (120 kilometers) north of St. Louis. «The cause of the accidents is excessive winds that blow dirt from agricultural fields across the highway, leading to zero visibilityIllinois State Police Major Ryan Starrick said at a news conference. Starrick said such blinding dust storms have already occurred on Illinois roads “where unfortunately there are excessively strong winds” blowing the topsoil off the fields. Farmers are currently busy planting fields throughout Illinois and the Midwest region. Starrick said I-55 will be closed until late morning or early afternoon on Tuesday. “Visibility in the area is said to be low due to blowing dust,” the Illinois state police said earlier in a statement. “Traffic has been diverted to alternate routes.”

