You probably know this: If a car battery is a bit older, it can happen that the voltage is no longer sufficient and the engine therefore does not want to start. But there is a solution to this problem: a mobile power station, which can also inflate the tires, can jump-start your car. At the moment there is a particularly cheap offer for such a power station at Aldi.

Jump start power station with compressor at a bargain price at Aldi

Car batteries are particularly stressed in the cold season. It sometimes happens that the car no longer wants to start, often at an inconvenient time. Instead of relying on the (chargeable) roadside assistance in such a case, you can use the appropriate gadget to quickly give your car a jump start yourself. Aldi just has a suitable offer for you in store. you get them Cartrend jump start power station at the bargain price of 69.99 euros including shipping (See offer at Aldi). There are also shipping costs of 4.95 euros.

Cartrend jump starter power station & compressor Instead of €74.99 RRP: jump starter and compressor, suitable for petrol engines with a maximum displacement of 2 liters and diesel engines with a maximum displacement of 1.5 liters. Jump start with up to 600 amp peak current. The price may be higher now. Price from 05/01/2023 10:31 p.m

What can the Yard Force jump starter power bank do?

The power bank is connected to the poles of the car battery using the supplied clamps and serves as a battery booster. With this you can still get the engine running with little loss of time when the device is loaded and ready in the trunk. It will Petrol engines up to a displacement of 2 liters and Diesel vehicles up to 1.5 liters displacement supports. The device stays with you 1 Kilogram pleasantly light and is also quite compact. through the integrated compressor but the device can also Inflate car and bicycle tires, air mattresses and sports balls. Matching valve adapters are included in the scope of delivery. In addition, the power station can thanks to the built-in USB and 12 V socket also be used to control electronic devices such as Smartphones again charge. The device is therefore perfectly suited to having it charged and ready in the trunk at all times in the event of an emergency.

