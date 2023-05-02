Home » From the foot of the war: the hailstorm – Lääne Elu
News

From the foot of the war: the hailstorm – Lääne Elu

by admin
From the foot of the war: the hailstorm – Lääne Elu

Tetjana Himiš. Photo: Malle-Liisa Raigla

Tetjana Himiš. Photo: Malle-Liisa Raigla

It was fate’s will to save us from spending the night in the car. An elderly man peeked in from the window of our car. He looked thoughtful and solid. He was dressed normally, but he exuded a kind of calmness and security. He went around and offered his house as a place to stay for strangers. It turned out that many were confused by such an offer, and that’s why he reached us with his offer. I was overjoyed. And I thought that the situation couldn’t get any better.

But it could. A little before that, we had met some people who had a big mite personality and they gave away a good part of the catch for free. So instead of chips, exceptionally bad sausage and cognac for dinner, we got freshly caught and fragrant flounder, so delicious that we licked our fingers clean afterwards.

To read the article, order a day ticket, digital package or log in in!

Previous articleSpring work is in full swing in Läänemaa
Next articleGallery: Haapsalu has turned into spring

See also  The British government prepares a law against Meghan's lawsuits for newspapers

You may also like

Masisi: armed men assimilated to M23 kill a...

The EVA Fair arrives at the 93 park...

“Profession Reporter” on the Apennines — Environment

Riosucio: indigenous babies in a delicate state of...

Zangrillo, public work and training values ​​that enrich...

Ten dead and several injured leave an armed...

Great performers of Christian music shone at the...

The fifth D of Spataro to discover the...

They capture a minibus on route 45AB circulating...

Colombian textile company challenges with new business model

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy