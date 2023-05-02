From the foot of the war: the hailstorm – Lääne Elu

It was fate’s will to save us from spending the night in the car. An elderly man peeked in from the window of our car. He looked thoughtful and solid. He was dressed normally, but he exuded a kind of calmness and security. He went around and offered his house as a place to stay for strangers. It turned out that many were confused by such an offer, and that’s why he reached us with his offer. I was overjoyed. And I thought that the situation couldn’t get any better.

But it could. A little before that, we had met some people who had a big mite personality and they gave away a good part of the catch for free. So instead of chips, exceptionally bad sausage and cognac for dinner, we got freshly caught and fragrant flounder, so delicious that we licked our fingers clean afterwards.

To read the article, order a day ticket, digital package or log in in!