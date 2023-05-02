Riosucio: indigenous babies in a delicate state of health were evacuated to Turbo

The Colombian Air Force, through the Air Combat Command N.5, used its air capabilities to save the lives of twelve babies from the Jagual Chintadó indigenous community, from the Embera Dobidá people who live in the rural area of ​​the municipality of Riosucio, Chocó, and those who are in a delicate state of health after presenting symptoms such as fever, diarrhea, vomiting, cough, headache and suffocation.

Thanks to the coordination carried out between the National Center for the Recovery of Personnel of the FAC, CENRP, the Colombian Navy and the Regulatory Center for Urgencies and Emergencies, CRUE del Chocó, a UH-60 ‘Angel’ helicopter arrived in the municipality of Riosucio and military medical personnel, to carry out in a timely manner the humanitarian aeromedical evacuation of minors to the municipality of Turbo in Antioquia, so that they could receive the necessary medical attention in a higher level health center.

During the flights, the minors, who were traveling under the care of their mothers and a medical mission, were monitored by military doctors and rescuers from their Air Force personnel, thus guaranteeing optimal and stable conditions, to be delivered to the ambulances that They were waiting for them at the 16th Marine Infantry Fluvial Battalion of the National Navy.