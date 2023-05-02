Home » A school of whales near the island of Vis | Info
World

by admin
Ten whales were filmed near the island of Vis in Croatia.

Source: youtube/ Morski TV/Screenshot

An unreal video was made near the island of Vis in Croatia, where as many as ten whales can be seen.

It is not unusual for these animals to be in the Adriatic, but it is unusual to have them in such numbers.

“We recorded it yesterday in front of Komiža. And another video where you can better see the exact position where they were recorded. First we recorded a group of three to five individuals, after about 15 minutes we noticed another one of a similar size. This video was taken about 20 minutes after the two flocks joined and there are about 10 individuals here“, said Branimir Biočić.

Great northern whales are protected by law and are the closest relatives of blue whales. After blue whales, they are the next largest animal in the world. They are on the list of endangered species. They are found in the Adriatic most often when they are looking for food. On average, they are 20 meters long and weigh 70 tons.

“During fishing, filming with a drone, we experienced the stunning beauty of the island of Vis from a bird’s eye view. Filming the crystal clear sea and coast, we witnessed an impressive scene of whales in their natural habitat. We were mesmerized“, said Stefan Tores, who made the recording, for 24sata.


Source: Youtube / Morski TV

Whales live in groups of five to ten animals. In the time before the great whaling, there were pods of whales with up to 300 animals. Fins swim faster and dive deeper than most other large whales.

