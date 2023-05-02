“Profession Reporter” on the Apennines — Environment

A series of multimedia encounters full of spectacular images and captivating stories will kick off in Vado on Tuesday 2 May, taking us among the most unknown tribes, the most secret rites, the most exciting ceremonies and the most diverse cultures.

A journey along ten evenings in the halls of our Apennines (in addition to Vado Vergato, Grizzana Morandi, Marzabotto, Gaggio Montano) two expert photojournalists who will reveal the secrets and behind-the-scenes reportages with which they made documentaries, books and major monographs for National Geographic, White Star and other prestigious publishers: Iago Corazza e Greta Ropa.

Iago Corazza

Journalist and director, but above all photographer and traveller, he has made hundreds of reportages all over the world and broadcasts, programs and documentaries for the most important national and international broadcasters. He has published numerous monographs and special photography manuals for National Geographic, White Star, Five Continents, Oasis and numerous other major publications. In 2019 he conceived and developed Skua Nature Group, an important international project for the conservation of the environment and animals. He teaches photography thanks to special intensive techniques and adventurous workshops in the most suggestive places in the world. www.iago.com

Greta Ropa

A writer, correspondent in foreign languages ​​and a graduate in education sciences and human resources, she works as a model and model for numerous companies of international importance. Passionate about travel and anthropology, she has traveled and worked in more than 100 countries around the world. In 2002 you participated in an off-road expedition of 5 months and 60,680 kilometers around the world, defined by CNN as “unique and absolutely unrepeatable”, documenting distant populations and fascinating cultures for the press and television. You have published articles and reports with various magazines and publishing houses such as White Star and National Geographic, with which you have produced important monographs. She is Marketing Director of Skua Nature Group.

The calendar of meetings

