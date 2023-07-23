How much do you pay in taxes? One out of four Italians doesn’t know it: the report

Taxes, one Italian out of four does not know how much he pays: the Eumetra report

One out of 4 Italians – il 24% – doesn’t know how much annually it pours in taxes. This “unawareness” is quite pronounced among the younger ones (36% between 18-24 year olds) and is frequent among unemployed and among those with low educational qualifications (about 40% do not know how much taxes they pay). According to the Institute of Social Research and Marketing Eumetraonly a minority (1 out of 5 Italians) can say precisely how much tax they pay (particularly among graduates), while the majority of Italians (54%) declare that they know it approximately.

“The relationship of Italians with taxes reflects a dynamic that has distinguished the social fabric of our country for some years – he comments Matthew Lucchi, CEO of Eumetra. – “There is a more educated and economically well-off segment of the population that is attentive to social issues: it is very involved in sustainability issues – not only environmental, but also economic and social – and demonstrates great openness towards the near future and the country. Then there is a growing group of people who find themselves in a less central position from a socio-economic point of view: this condition generates in them a sense of dissatisfaction from which derives a greater centering on oneself and which leads to attitudes of disinterest (towards the neighbor, sustainability, the future) and sometimes protest.”

