The idea of ​​a digital cryptocurrency first gained momentum in 2008. A collective or individual unknown to this day under the name “Satoshi Nakamoto“ published a white paper that included the idea of ​​a decentralized currency that would not be controlled by states or banks. Programmers then came across this vision, which was realized in 2009 in the form of what is now the oldest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin. In January 2009, the first Bitcoin block was created – the so-called genesis block.

