How online scammers make 45,000 euros with 90 minutes of work

But you’re not just going to put yourself in the scammers’ heads, are you?

In order to obtain a comprehensive and, above all, authentic understanding of these conditions, we are in close contact with our customers and compare their experiences with the data from our own global dealer network. In combination with our AI-supported platform and our team of experts who specialize in the analysis of fraud patterns and trends, we can not only create analyses, but also detect fraud early and uncover patterns that the fraudsters often unwittingly reveal.

How do scammers get user data?

In a variety of ways, such as stealing data directly from consumers or buying it from other criminals. The latter is quite easy today: buying credit card data on the dark web only takes about five minutes and costs the equivalent of less than five euros per card. But there are also Telegram channels that make the whole thing even easier: Among other things, you can use your smartphone to access stolen login data directly and the fraudsters can also exchange login data and tips with each other. Some of these tools are even available on a subscription basis, like shopping bots that start at as little as $20 a month, or VPN services for as little as $30 a month. In addition, there are also many conventional services that were neither developed by nor for fraudsters, but unwittingly play into their hands. This is often the case with Software-as-a-Service services, for example. Especially those related to banking. For example, a common tactic used by scammers is to use bots to apply for hundreds of credit cards. These bots then work almost around the clock and are also not linked to existing credit cards or IP addresses.