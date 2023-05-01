How the real estate crisis is slowing down the expansion of solar power

There are also other regulations that even slow down the expansion of tenant electricity. For example, solar power producers who only pass on part of their electricity to the grid still get a lower price for renewable energy than full feed-in. Other multi-party houses are excluded from the subsidy altogether because they have too high a proportion of commercial space. This is currently limited by law to 60 percent. “There is no really plausible reason for all these regulations, but they massively impede the market ramp-up,” complains Garnier.

After all, a particularly big obstacle was recently removed in the law on smart meters (law to restart the digitization of the energy transition): Until now, network operators could oblige landlords to install physical totalizers with a solar system, which precisely log which household how much electricity obtained from the plant. “And almost all operators have also demanded this,” reports Garnier. The installation of this meter alone often costs around 10,000 euros. Now virtual meters can be used instead, which cost only a fraction.