Labor Decree, with the cut of the wedge what changes in the paycheck. From tax-free benefits for those with children to vouchers: the news in the text

Dai 5.4 billion for the debut ofInclusion checkwhich with the farewell to Basic income will arrive from 2024, al cut of the tax wedge which rises from others quattro points for the period from July to November of this year, reaching 6 points for incomes up to 35 thousand euros and 7 points up to 25 thousand. But even more fringe benefiti.e. untaxed company bonuses (goods and services including bill refunds) for i workers with children: the roof rises to 3 miles euro. These are the latest news included in the decree Workpresented in its final version on Sunday evening at the meeting with i labor unions. The measure that the government approved in a cabinet lasted an hour and 20 minutes on the day of Labor Day provides easier vouchers especially in the tourism sector, reduction of protections in the term contracts and the archiving of the citizen’s income with a consequent downsizing of the poverty checks. But the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni above all he claims the cut of the tax wedge, which he reiterated even before the unions was “the priority” of his executive.

Cutting the wedge: what changes in the paycheck? The cut in the tax and contribution wedge for cinque months (non plus eight as in the initial hypothesis) will increase by others quattro points: for the pay periods from 1 July 2023 to 30 November 2023, the extent of the exemption will rise from the current two points to six points for incomes up to €35,000 and from the current three to seven points for incomes up to €25,000. First, the wedge cut of an additional four points will only count from July to November. For incomes up to 25mila eurothe cut of the 3% decided by the government with the latest budget law already translated into an average benefit of about 41 euros gross more per month. The additional 4% cut brings an average benefit of 55 others euro gross approx in paycheck per month for 5 months. The same goes for incomes up to 35mila euro: the current benefit (the cut of 25) is calculated at approx 32 gross euros monthly, which thanks to the additional four points will become just over 98 euros per month on average. So the benefit deriving from the work decree is approx 66 euros gross per month for 5 months.

Here are the other points of the measure approved by cabinet:

Tax-free corporate benefits for those with children – With the Aiuti-quater Decree of November 2022, the tax-free threshold of fringe benefits had reached 3 miles euro per the fiscal year 2022. As of January 13, 2023, the tax-free threshold had returned to 258,23 euro. Now with the work decree the ceiling returns to 3 thousand euros, but only for employees with dependent children. What does it mean? Company benefits, such as compensation you receive from your employer in the form of beni e services (cars, telephones, PCs, shopping vouchers, etc.) but also the sums disbursed or reimbursed by employers for the payment of billsdo not contribute to the formation of the taxable income personal income tax of the year 2023 for the amount that does not exceed the threshold of 3mila euro. Only the amount above 3,000 euros can be taxed.

Goodbye to Income/1: the inclusion check – It is the first measure that sends the Basic income and will come from primo January 2024, as a tool for “combating poverty, fragility and social exclusion”. It is aimed at the families in which they are present disabled, minors o over-60 and can get to 500 euros per month (630 euros if made up of over 67 or with severe disabilities), to add 280 euro monthly if they live in rent. In essence, it is the self instrument to former income recipients that the government deems “non unattainable“. It will be disbursed for eighteen months and may be renewed, after a one-month stop, for further periods of twelve months. Must have been resident in Italy for at least five years and have a Isee not more than 9.360 euro. To receive the benefit, you will have to register with the Information System for Social and Employment Inclusion (Siisl). For the inclusion allowance, the government provides for the authorization of a total expenditure of over 5.4 billion euros in 2024 and over 5.6 billion of euros in the 2025 e 2026.

Goodbye to Income/2: work activation tool – It is the other measure that retires for the citizen’s income, the one that concerns “the unattainable“. It will start from 1 September 2023. Participation in training courses, professional qualifications or projects useful to the community becomes binding. The benefit will be 350 euro and at most for twelve months, non-renewable. There is an expense of 276 million in 2023 and by 2.1 billion in 2024.

Hiring incentives – To private employers hiring i beneficiary of the inclusion allowance with contract a indefinite time or apprenticeship, will be recognized, for twelve months, 100% exemption of the contributions social securitywithin the limit of 8 thousand euros per year (50% if temporary or seasonal).

Term Contracts – Also coming fewer constraints on the causes for i you renew beyond the year (up to twelve months are not required) and not beyond 24 months. The gift has been removed from the consultants of the Work – included at first in the evaluation commissions on the reasons for fixed-term contracts -, incidentally right the professional order to which it belongs Minister of Labor. But the gift was taken away by taking away tout court evaluation commissions: for which the reasons are entrusted to collective agreements or, pending the contractual provision, identified by the parties for technical, organizational or production needs (in this case, however, by 31 December 2024). In addition, there will be fewer constraints on the reasons for renewals beyond one year (up to twelve months they are not required).

Voucher – The threshold of the so-called casual work performance is raised 10mila a 15mila euro for those who work in the sectors of congresses, fairs, events, spas and amusement parks. In practice, vouchers will become easier especially in the sector of turismowhere the jungle of working conditions is already a dense vegetation.