How the world’s largest ship eclipsed the Titanic

Die Icon of the Seas von Royal Caribbean (links); die RMS Titanic (rechts).Royal Caribbean; Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Both the Titanic and the Icon of the Seas held the title of the largest ship in the world.

However, Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas is five times the size of the Titanic.

From the dining rooms to the luxurious bedrooms, these photos show how the two ships compare.

Photos show how the world’s largest ship, the Icon of the Seas, dwarfs the Titanic, which once held the same title

Royal Caribbean International

Images of Royal Caribbean’s massive new cruise ship, the Icon of the Seas, have the internet buzzing.

Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The Titanic debuted in 1911 to a similar kind of fanfare, with more than 100,000 people coming to watch its launch, according to the History Channel.

Brittany Chang/Insider

According to Royal Caribbean, construction began on the Icon of the Seas in 2021 in Finland at the Meyer Turku shipyard.

Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The Titanic underwent construction at Harland & Wolff’s shipyard in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Brittany Chang/Insider

At 20 decks high, Royal Caribbean’s ship dwarfs anyone standing next to it.

Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The same went for the Titanic, which was about as tall as a 17-story building.

Royal Caribbean International

Royal Caribbean’s massive new vessel comes in at 1,198 feet long — 10 feet longer than the previous record-holder.

Central Press

By comparison, the Titanic’s overall length was 882.75 feet.

Royal Caribbean International

The Icon of the Seas has 20 dining options on board, including the luxury Empire Supper Club.

Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The Titanic, too, “boasted elegant cafes and opulent dining saloons,” per History.

Royal Caribbean International

Top-tier suites on the Icon of the Seas include two floors and a wrap-around balcony.

Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Luxury bedrooms on the Titanic, grand for the time, were less palatial.

Brittany Chang/Insider

Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas will have a massive “Aquadome,” a central gathering place.

Universal Images Group via Getty Images

One of the most famous Titanic locales was its grand staircase.

Royal Caribbean International

The Icon of the Seas will have a variety of different activities, including rock-climbing walls, water parks, and luxe fitness centers.

Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The Titanic’s spaces for leisure activities were more muted than modern ships’, though it did have a gymnasium and a pool.

