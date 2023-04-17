Piazza Affari opens higher, purchases on banks

Piazza Affari rises driven by bankers

Piazza Affari opens on the rise, with progress by 0,34% thanks to the purchases that right from the start rewarded securities in the banking sector. Come on Asian markets no ideas arrive, with Tokyo uncertain throughout the session which closed slightly higher.

Ritraccia lo spread

Prevalence of opening purchases also in the main European markets, with London what a salt of 0,42%.

In the Milanese price list, they stand out among the best titles bpm bank +2,5%, Montepaschi +1,8% e Bper +1,55%

Euro slightly down on dollar in the first exchanges in Europe. Slightly retrace it spread between Btp and Bund, a 181 basis points.