Home » Piazza Affari opens higher, purchases on banks
Business

Piazza Affari opens higher, purchases on banks

by admin

Piazza Affari rises driven by bankers

Piazza Affari opens on the rise, with progress by 0,34% thanks to the purchases that right from the start rewarded securities in the banking sector. Come on Asian markets no ideas arrive, with Tokyo uncertain throughout the session which closed slightly higher.

Ritraccia lo spread

Prevalence of opening purchases also in the main European markets, with London what a salt of 0,42%.

In the Milanese price list, they stand out among the best titles bpm bank +2,5%, Montepaschi +1,8% e Bper +1,55%

Euro slightly down on dollar in the first exchanges in Europe. Slightly retrace it spread between Btp and Bund, a 181 basis points.

See also  Golem.de: IT news for professionals

You may also like

Lukaku-Inter goodbye at the end of the season....

Japanese company will sell air car to individuals...

Robot Flexiv Rizon 4 massages with artificial intelligence

Treasuries: Mixed returns, quarterly banking season continues

Nickelig: Indonesia courts investors / Wobbly: New ideas...

Positive EU stock exchanges with a focus on...

Anger after pension increase grows – protests and...

Exor’s profit rises to 4.2 billion, the value...

Are German stocks suitable for an investment?

A decisive week for Tim: the offers for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy